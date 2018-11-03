English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Raymond Chow, 'Godfather' of Hong Kong Cinema Who Discovered Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, Dies
Raymond Chow first worked with Bruce Lee on “Fists of Fury", which broke box office record. He repeated the success with Jackie Chan.
File photo of veteran Hong Kong producer Raymond Chow. (Reuters)
Loading...
Hong Kong: Raymond Chow, the film producer credited with bringing kung fu legend Bruce Lee to the silver screen and widely regarded as the "godfather" of Hong Kong cinema, has died aged 91, reports said Saturday.
Chow co-founded the Golden Harvest studio in 1971 and was seen as largely responsible for bringing the city's films to an international audience.
He produced more than 170 films over his career, according to industry website IMDB, and nurtured the careers of several action stars, including Jackie Chan.
Chow first worked with Lee on "The Big Boss" -- released as "Fists of Fury" in the United States -- in 1971, making the actor a martial arts legend overnight. The film broke box office records both in Hong Kong and overseas.
He went on to produce or co-produce two of Lee's best known films: "Way of the Dragon" in 1972, followed a year later by "Enter the Dragon", the first cinema collaboration between a Hong Kong studio and Hollywood.
He repeated the success with Chan, first working together on "The Young Master" in 1980.
Born in 1927 in Hong Kong, Chow studied journalism in Shanghai and briefly worked as a reporter before going into the film industry.
He joined the Shaw Brothers studio in 1958, working his way up to chief executive before leaving in 1970 to set up his own firm.
He was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asia Film Awards in 2011.
Fellow filmmakers and industry figures paid tribute to a man they said played a crucial role in the emergence of Hong Kong cinema.
A message on the Twitter account managed by Lee's daughter recognised Chow's role in the late legend's rise to stardom.
"Thank you Raymond for taking a chance on a young Bruce Lee and helping him to realise his dream. Rest in peace, Raymond," it said.
Sin Kwok-lam, producer of the Ip Man kung fu series, described Chow as his idol.
"He discovered Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, who until then were unheard of," Sin told the South China Morning Post. "Chow is an indelible hero in the history of action movies."
Director, writer and actor Cheung Tung-cho said Chow's death was a huge loss for Hong Kong cinema.
"He was a major mover in the industry," Cheung told the Post. "He brought Hong Kong movies to the international stage."
Chow co-founded the Golden Harvest studio in 1971 and was seen as largely responsible for bringing the city's films to an international audience.
He produced more than 170 films over his career, according to industry website IMDB, and nurtured the careers of several action stars, including Jackie Chan.
Chow first worked with Lee on "The Big Boss" -- released as "Fists of Fury" in the United States -- in 1971, making the actor a martial arts legend overnight. The film broke box office records both in Hong Kong and overseas.
He went on to produce or co-produce two of Lee's best known films: "Way of the Dragon" in 1972, followed a year later by "Enter the Dragon", the first cinema collaboration between a Hong Kong studio and Hollywood.
He repeated the success with Chan, first working together on "The Young Master" in 1980.
Born in 1927 in Hong Kong, Chow studied journalism in Shanghai and briefly worked as a reporter before going into the film industry.
He joined the Shaw Brothers studio in 1958, working his way up to chief executive before leaving in 1970 to set up his own firm.
He was recognised with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Asia Film Awards in 2011.
Fellow filmmakers and industry figures paid tribute to a man they said played a crucial role in the emergence of Hong Kong cinema.
A message on the Twitter account managed by Lee's daughter recognised Chow's role in the late legend's rise to stardom.
"Thank you Raymond for taking a chance on a young Bruce Lee and helping him to realise his dream. Rest in peace, Raymond," it said.
Sin Kwok-lam, producer of the Ip Man kung fu series, described Chow as his idol.
"He discovered Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, who until then were unheard of," Sin told the South China Morning Post. "Chow is an indelible hero in the history of action movies."
Director, writer and actor Cheung Tung-cho said Chow's death was a huge loss for Hong Kong cinema.
"He was a major mover in the industry," Cheung told the Post. "He brought Hong Kong movies to the international stage."
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Opts for a Four-day First Class Game Instead of Three-day Warm-up tie in Australia: Report
- How Bollywood Films Intimate Scenes and Why It Leaves Room for Sexual Harassment
- HIL to Return in New 5-a-side Look in 2019 for Both Men, Women
- Last Maharaja of Kashmir Hari Singh's Rare Vintage Sports Car to Fetch Around 3.5 Crore at Auction
- World’s First Foldable Smartphone, FlexiPai Launched: Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...