RC15: Ram Charan All Set To Shoot This Romantic Number With Kiara Advani In New Zealand

After the Acharya debacle, RRR star Ram Charan has pinned high hopes on his upcoming political action thriller film, tentatively titled RC15. The shooting for this S Shankar directorial is coming about at a sluggish pace. According to reports, close to 60 percent of RC15’s filming was completed by July this year.

Now, according to the latest buzz surrounding the much-talked-about Telugu film, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani will soon jet off to New Zealand to resume the shooting of the upcoming project. It has been reported that the actor-duo is gearing up to film a special song in the scenic locales of the island country. Speculations are also rife that the song will go on floors from November 20. However, the makers haven’t confirmed the same as of yet.

Written and directed by S Shankar, RC15’s plot is said to revolve around electoral reforms. The political actioner marks Kiara Advani’s second collaboration with Ram Charan. The two previously shared the screen space in the 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama, helmed by Boyapati Srinu.

Besides Ram and Kiara, the RC15 cast also boasts of SJ Suryah, Anjali, Jayaram, Srikanth, and Suni, to name a few, in prominent roles. While Shankar has written the film’s screenplay, based on the story developed by Karthik Subbaraj, its dialogues have been penned by Sai Madhav Burra.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan’s last blockbuster film RRR recently took the box office by storm in Japan. The SS Rajamouli directorial reportedly premiered on 209 screens, as well as 31 Imax screens, across 44 Japanese cities on October 21.

Several media reports suggest that the period action drama minted close to half-a-million dollars within seven days of its release in the East Asian country. RRR is also believed to have surpassed 3 Idiots’ box office collection in Japan.

