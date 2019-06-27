RD Burman was a musical genius whose experiments and innovations made him one of the most beloved musicians of his time. He gave the Hindi film industry an imperishable treasure trove.

Son of Sachin Dev Burman, Rahul was fondly referred to as Pancham and started his journey with Chhote Nawab (1961). After that, he worked continuously for 33 years and brought a refreshing change with his extraordinary musical work like Raat kali (Buddha Mil Gaya), the sensual cabaret number Piya tu ab toh aaja (Caravan), the ultimate hippie anthem Dum maro dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna) and the classical Raina beeti jaaye (Amar Prem).

Burman died on January 4, 1994, at the age of 54. He married singer Asha Bhosle in 1980. Together, they recorded many memorable tunes and staged many live performances. Even after his death, the remix versions of his hits continue to rule Indian music scene.

On the occasion of maverick musician RD Burman's 80th birth anniversary, we bring to you a few interesting, lesser-known facts from his life.

1. With Mehmood’s Bhoot Bangla, RD Burman made his first onscreen appearance.

2. Not many know that he also played the mouth organ in Hai Apna Dil To Awara. The song was crooned by Hemant Kumar in the film Solva Saal.

3. It is believed that just to record the sound of raindrops, he spent some time in his house’s balcony to record what he wanted.

4. Popular song Sar Jo Tera Chakraaye's tune was created by him when he was a kid. It was included by his father in the recording of Guru Dutt's Pyaasa.

5. He initiated the usage of electronic organ in Indian Films with the popular song O Mere Sona Re from equally popular film Teesri Manzil.

6. Sarod player Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and Tabla player Samta Prasad trained him musically.

7. RD Burman composed music for 331 movies.

8. Also referred to as Puncham Da, he was just 9 when he composed his first song for film Funtoosh in 1956

9. RD Burman’s emotional song Beeti Na Bitaayee Raina from popular film Parichay was composed by him while he was in a hotel room. The song helped Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder win National Award.

10. He was the one to present the Brazilian bossa nova rhythm in Hindi film music via song Maar dalega dard-e-jigar, which was crooned by Asha, in Pati Patni.

Hindi Film Industry has seen many brilliant music composers after Pancham Da, but none can ever be matched up to the genius, diverse and experimental musician that he was. n inspiration for many, RD Burman will live on for generations to come through his music.