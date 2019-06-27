RD Burman's 80th Birth Anniversary: 10 Evergreen Songs by Pancham Da

Rahul Dev Burman, popularly known as Pancham Da, was born on June 27, 1939. Regarded as one of the most influential composers of the Indian film industry, RD Burman has composed musical scores for 331 films. The great music maestro was married to popular singer Asha Bhosle and was the only son of the composer Sachin Dev Burman. Pancham da gifted some of the best music scores to Bollywood in films like Chhote Nawab, Baharon Ke Sapne, Pyar Ka Mausam, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Padosan, Jewel Thief and Aradhana, among many others.

While there is a lot to describe about Pancham Da in words, nothing describes him best as compared to his music. Here are 10 evergreen tracks by the music director on his 80th birth anniversary that made him a legend forever.

Rim Jhim Gire Sawan

R D Burman collaborated with Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar for this song from the movie Manzil (1979). Penned down by Yogesh, the song had Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee dancing in the rain.

Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai

R D Burman’s partnership with Kishore Kumar created magic. Sung by Kishore da, Aane Wala Pal Jane Wala Hai from the 1979 movie Golmaal was written by Gulzar. The song was picturised on Amol Palekar.

Aaja Piya Tohe Pyaar Doon

Written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, the song was a part of the 1967 movie Baharon Ke Sapne. Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, this song was filmed on Asha Parekh and Rajesh Khanna.

Humein Tumse Pyaar Kitna

R D Burman created magic with this song in 1981 movie Kudrat, starring Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini. Sung by Kishore Kumar, the song was written by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

The 1973 movie Yaadon Ki Baarat is known for the song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil ko, sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle. The song was written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, and had Zeenat Aman and Vijay Arora in the frame.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga

The 1998 movie 1942: A Love Story’s hit song Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh was composed by Pancham Da. The song was penned down by Javed Akhtar and sung as Kumar Sanu. With Manisha Koirala and Anil Kapoor as the lead cast, the song won R D Burman his last Filmfare Award for Best Music Director.

Kya Hua Tera Wada

From the 1977 movie Hum Kisise Kum Naheen, the song Kya Hua Tera Wada was widely acclaimed. The song was written by Majrooh Sultanpuri, sung by Mohd Rafi and picturised on Tariq Khan and Kajal Kiran.

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge

The 1972 released Amar Prem is known for its song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, which had Rajesh Khanna singing to Sharmila Tagore. The song was composed by Pancham Da, sung by Kishore Kumar and written by Anand Bakshi.

Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

The friendship anthem was composed by R D Burman for the 1975 movie Sholay. Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey gave his voice to the song, written by Anand Bakshi. The song had Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan in the frame.

Pyaar Deewana Hota Hai

Composed twice, in Hindi and in Bengali, the song was filmed in the 1970 movie Kati Patang. Lyricist Anand Bakshi wrote the Hindi lyrics for the song, which was sung by Kishore Kumar. The song had Rajesh Khanna singing the song for Asha Parekh.

