Read Rohman Shawl’s Romantic Instagram Post for Girlfriend Sushmita Sen on Her Birthday
Sushmita Sen was the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe. She was only 18 when she won the coveted title.
Image: Instagram
As Sushmita Sen turns 43 today, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl publicly declared his love for her by sharing on Instagram an image of them two and a heartfelt birthday post for her.
Sharing a romantic photo of them two on a terrace with a scenic backdrop, Rohman wrote, “Hey hey look who’s birthday it is !! Happy birthday my jaan ❤️ I know i am a man of few words so let me choose them wisely !! The most important day of your life so lets make the most of it, may you have a wonderful year ....for amazing times ahead !! #SS I LoVe YoU #forever !!”
Though she refuted all speculations of a wedding anytime soon, Sushmita, in a recent Instagram post, admitted that she was indeed dating Rohman, a model 15 years younger to her.
Posting a video of her working out, she wrote, “While the world speculates, I train. Speak of these #rings & this #commitment , and I am game!!All other #gossips can die in vain” #notgettingmarried (yet) ‘Rohman’cing life ABSOLUTELY!!!❤️♾ #enoughsaid #sharing #mytruth I love you guys beyond!!!!❤️ mmuuuaaah!!!!
Sushmita and Rohman reportedly met at a fashion show earlier this year and hit it off immediately. Over the last month, they have made several public appearances together—they visited the Taj Mahal, Rohman celebrated Diwali with Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Aliseh, and he even accompanied her at Shilpa Shetty Kundra's Diwali bash.
Meanwhile, Sushmita is currently in Dubai, celebrating her birthday with her mother and daughters.
“Music is a #vibration of happiness”❤️To witness Renee & her #Guruji do their #riyaz is just magical!!❤️ And Guruji on his part, makes sure EVERYONE sings So, @rohmanshawl (who already sings beautifully ❤️) & yours truly also share in the happiness!!! Alisah decided to be incharge of #applause ❤️ proud of you Renee Shona, May you always have a #song in your heart, with the courage to sing it!!#sharing #happiness #music #feeling #bliss I love you guys!!!
