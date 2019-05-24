Take the pledge to vote

Read Salman Khan's Hilarious Reaction on Why He Doesn't Follow Katrina Kaif on Instagram

Katrina Kaif, who is an avid Instagram user, thinks that her 'Bharat' co-star Salman Khan really needs to "up" his game when it comes to using the photo-video sharing app.

May 24, 2019
Actress Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has revealed that she never likes or comments on her co-star's pictures on Instagram.

The actress, who herself is an avid Instagram user, says that she thinks Salman really needs to "up" his game when it comes to using social media, especially the photo-video sharing app.

At a recent media interaction as a part of Bharat promotions, when reporter asked the actress how Salman should go about it, Katrina responded, “Ask Salman, if he follows me?”

To which, Salman quipped, “Har jagah (everywhere)! Abhi main inko ghar tak chhod ke aaunga yahin se (now, I will drop her till home from here),” he said. Salman's response left Katrina in splits. Salman follows just eight people on Instagram, including Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif.

Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh. The film reunites Salman, Ali and Katrina after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai.

Salman has been teasing fans with songs and posters, revealing the various shades of the characters he plays in Bharat.

An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

