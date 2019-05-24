English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Read Salman Khan's Hilarious Reaction on Why He Doesn't Follow Katrina Kaif on Instagram
Katrina Kaif, who is an avid Instagram user, thinks that her 'Bharat' co-star Salman Khan really needs to "up" his game when it comes to using the photo-video sharing app.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Actress Katrina Kaif, who is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has revealed that she never likes or comments on her co-star's pictures on Instagram.
The actress, who herself is an avid Instagram user, says that she thinks Salman really needs to "up" his game when it comes to using social media, especially the photo-video sharing app.
At a recent media interaction as a part of Bharat promotions, when reporter asked the actress how Salman should go about it, Katrina responded, “Ask Salman, if he follows me?”
To which, Salman quipped, “Har jagah (everywhere)! Abhi main inko ghar tak chhod ke aaunga yahin se (now, I will drop her till home from here),” he said. Salman's response left Katrina in splits. Salman follows just eight people on Instagram, including Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif.
Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh. The film reunites Salman, Ali and Katrina after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai.
Salman has been teasing fans with songs and posters, revealing the various shades of the characters he plays in Bharat.
An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
The actress, who herself is an avid Instagram user, says that she thinks Salman really needs to "up" his game when it comes to using social media, especially the photo-video sharing app.
At a recent media interaction as a part of Bharat promotions, when reporter asked the actress how Salman should go about it, Katrina responded, “Ask Salman, if he follows me?”
To which, Salman quipped, “Har jagah (everywhere)! Abhi main inko ghar tak chhod ke aaunga yahin se (now, I will drop her till home from here),” he said. Salman's response left Katrina in splits. Salman follows just eight people on Instagram, including Katrina’s sister Isabelle Kaif.
Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and also features Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh. The film reunites Salman, Ali and Katrina after their super-hit 2017 outing Tiger Zinda Hai.
Salman has been teasing fans with songs and posters, revealing the various shades of the characters he plays in Bharat.
An official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father, Bharat is produced by Atul's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
The film promises to be a stunt-packed one, with glimpses of action sequences showed in the teaser. The film will see Salman in five different looks, spanning over 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.
Follow @News18Movies for more
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- Smriti Irani Celebrates Amethi Victory in the Most ‘Game of Thrones’ Way Possible
- Xiaomi Mi Polarised Sunglasses Launched on Mi.com, Pricing Starts at Rs 899
- News18 Analysis: Modi Juggernaut And Its Impact On India’s Political Landscape
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results