'Ready Or Not' Makers To Direct MGM's 'Reunion'

Los Angeles: Radio Silence, the filmmaking team behind 2019 hit “Ready or Not”, will next tackle MGM’s new horror feature “Reunion”. The filmmaking group, comprising of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin,TylerGillett, andChad Villella, will direct the movie from a screenplay byGuy BusickandR Christopher Murphy, who also wrote”Ready or Not”, reported Deadline.

Busick and Radio Silence recently were in production on Spyglass Media Group and Paramount’s reboot of”Scream”, which is scheduled to hit theatres in 2022. “Reunion” is about a group of uninspired old friends become the only hope for survival against an unwelcome shape-shifting creature.

Also producing the movie are Project X Entertainment’s William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein, and Vinson Films’ Tripp Vinson. Tara Farney will serve as an executive produce.