English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ready to Kick Off Simmba Shoot, Ranveer Singh Says He is Excited to Collaborate with Rohit Shetty
Said to be loosely based on the South Film Temper, the film also marks a collaboration between Shetty and Karan Johar. The actor reveals that the film will go on floors by mid-year.
Image: Instagram/Ranveer Singh
With the menacing Alauddin Khilji behind him, Ranveer Singh has transformed into a street rapper as he is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy. But, the actor is itching to don the khaki uniform for Simmba that sees him teaming up with Rohit Shetty for the first time.
"I am really excited about collaborating with Rohit Shetty more than anyone else. He is the king of masala films — a genre which, I believe, is loved more than any other. I think I was born to do this", says Singh, who will be seen as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao in the potboiler.
Said to be loosely based on the South Film Temper, the film also marks a collaboration between Shetty and Karan Johar. The actor reveals that the film will go on floors by mid-year. "More than half of Gully Boy shoot is complete. We will wrap up the film by April or May, and I will dive into Simmba immediately after that", the actor adds.
With diverse films like Gully Boy, Simmba and Kabir Khan's '83 on his plate, Singh feels creatively satisfied as an artiste. "I am feeling blessed to be going through a rich creative phase. I am getting to work with directors like Bhansali [ Sanjay Leela Bhansali], Zoya, Rohit and Kabir. The variety of roles will challenge me as an actor.", remarks the actor.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Friday 16 March , 2018
AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Friday 16 March , 2018 AIFW AW '18 Day 2: Kartik Aaryan, Bipasha Basu, Rhea Chakraborty Bring Glamour To The Event
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Thursday 15 March , 2018 Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Infinity War Trailer: The End Is Near and Thanos Has Got Us All Stoked About It
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review: A Facelift Simply Perfecting The Galaxy S8+
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- Elon Musk's Resume is Out And it is Giving Everyone Serious Resume Writing Goals
- Anupam Kher Visits Priyanka Chopra At Quantico Set In New York; See Pictures