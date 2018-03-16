Ready to Kick Off Simmba Shoot, Ranveer Singh Says He is Excited to Collaborate with Rohit Shetty

With the menacing Alauddin Khilji behind him, Ranveer Singh has transformed into a street rapper as he is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar Gully Boy. But, the actor is itching to don the khaki uniform for Simmba that sees him teaming up with Rohit Shetty for the first time."I am really excited about collaborating with Rohit Shetty more than anyone else. He is the king of masala films — a genre which, I believe, is loved more than any other. I think I was born to do this", says Singh, who will be seen as Inspector Sangram Bhalerao in the potboiler.Said to be loosely based on the South Film Temper, the film also marks a collaboration between Shetty and Karan Johar. The actor reveals that the film will go on floors by mid-year. "More than half of Gully Boy shoot is complete. We will wrap up the film by April or May, and I will dive into Simmba immediately after that", the actor adds.With diverse films like Gully Boy, Simmba and Kabir Khan's '83 on his plate, Singh feels creatively satisfied as an artiste. "I am feeling blessed to be going through a rich creative phase. I am getting to work with directors like Bhansali [ Sanjay Leela Bhansali], Zoya, Rohit and Kabir. The variety of roles will challenge me as an actor.", remarks the actor.