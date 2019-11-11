Take the pledge to vote

Real Bala Akshay Kumar Passes on the Crown to Ayushmann Khurrana, Calls Him Winner

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
Akshay Kumar was all praises for Ayushmann Khurrana after watching his latest movie Bala. The title was also Akshay's character's name in his latest film Housefull 4.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s filmography now boasts of yet another content-driven movie, with his latst offering Bala. Among various fans, critics and celeb was Akshay Kumar, who watched the movie and took to his twitter to praise him in his own style.

The actor tweeted,  Just finished watching the film and with all due respect I’d want to pass on the crown. You guys have a winner!"

Akshay is being hailed as the current 'Bala' since that's what his character's name in Housefull 4 was. Also, his track with the same name also garnered appreciation, with celebs attempting the 'Bala Challenge,' trying to ace the song's signature step. Ayushmann too had shared a video of him taking the challenge during the shooting of his movie Bala. Before heading out to watch the movie, Akshay had tweeted his excitement and said, "This Bala is heading out to watch the newest #Bala, @ayushmannk! Congratulations hearing great things about the movie."

Ayushmann too expressed his gratitude towards the senior actor and called him an inspiration, "Akshay paaji thanks for being an inspiration. Hail the real king #Bala. thank you!"

A story about a man who suffers premature balding, the movie is making it big at the box office. The movie earned at a net collection of Rs 10.05 crore on Day 1 and further showed a growth on its Day 2 with earning Rs 15.73 crore. According to trade analysts, the movie may become Ayushmann’s next blockbuster, if the numbers continue to be on the same pace.

