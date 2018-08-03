English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Real by Reel: Ali Fazal to Play Filmmaker in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies
Milan Talkies is a love story set against the backdrop of single-screen theatres.
Actor Ali Fazal will be playing a filmmaker from a small town near Lucknow in Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming film Milan Talkies.
On his role in the film, Ali said in a statement: "I've breathed and lived cinema since I was a kid. I realised this passion as a career in adulthood. My research was on the edit table of three iconic films of 2018 that have done exceptionally well. Editing is the key to filmmaking. Actors act. Directors direct. Filmmakers direct the act. My experience on various types of sets came in handy but most of all, going into the depths of a small town filmmaker with no budgets...."
"Much of what you see in the film is a young Tigmanshu Dhulia on the sets maybe. His mannerisms are infectious and his style is nothing short of coolness. "For an actor to have his director as an inspiration is the beginning of an education. I am still to learn lots from him," said the Victoria & Abdul actor.
