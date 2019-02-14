LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda

In a rare event, a real-life black panther has been spotted in Africa the fictional location where Marvel's superhero breeds.

Updated:February 14, 2019, 2:00 PM IST
Real-life Black Panther Seen for First Time in 100 Years Near Fictional Location of Wakanda
Image courtesy: Will Burrard-Lucas/ Instagram
Marvel introduced us to the Black Panther last year. The superhero breed rooted in the backdrop of Wakanda, Africa has kept itself and its technological advances hidden from the world for centuries. With least human interaction the Wakandians have evolved and the world knows nothing about them.

Likewise in the real world, black panthers are uncommon species and have not been seen in 100 years. But now, in a rare event, a real-life black panther was spotted. The New York Times reported that the Institute for Conservation Research of the San Diego Zoo Global and the Loisaba Conservancy in Kenya confirmed the existence of black leopards.

What makes it even more startling is the fact that rare species was spotted in Africa which is the fictional location of Wakanda in MCU.

Nicholas Pilfold, a scientist at San Diego Zoo shared a video of the same and wrote, "From out of the darkness and into the light. For the past year we at @sandiegozoo have been collecting videos of black leopards as part of our ongoing leopard conservation work in Laikipia County, Kenya. And we recently published our findings."

Confirming the existence of Black Panthers he added, "Black panthers are uncommon, only about 11% of leopards globally are black. But black panthers in Africa are extremely rare. Our new paper confirms black leopards living in Laikipia County, Kenya, and our observations in the paper are collectively the first confirmed cases in Africa in nearly 100 years. It is certain black panthers have been there all along, but good footage that could confirm it has always been absent until now."



Will Burrard-Lucas a wildlife photographer at Camtraptions also took to social media to share some startling images of black panther.









In the film, the titular role of Black Panther is essayed by Chadwick Boseman, who takes up his power from a native heart-shaped herb. The film is an acclaimed blockbuster both critically and commercially. The film became first ever superhero film to make it to Golden Globe Awards 2019 nominations and is among the best picture nomination list in Oscars 2019, again a first for a superhero film. Released by Disney-owned Marvel, it also the first superhero film to feature a predominantly black cast. Talking of the box office, taking up the number 2 spot at the Worldwide Box Office in 2018 list, Black Panther raked in $1,346.9 billion last year.

