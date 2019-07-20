Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Real-life Mermaid Found,' Say Fans After Sunny Leone Shares New Pics on Social Media

Sunny Leone posed as a mermaid in her latest social media post. See pics and fan reactions here.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 6:21 PM IST
Image of Sunny Leone, courtesy of Twitter
Image of Sunny Leone, courtesy of Twitter
Sunny Leone is truly a star on social media as well. The Bollywood actress can be seen dropping quirky posts every now and then which keeps her fans up to date with her life and work. In a recent post shared on Twitter, Sunny can be seen dressed as a mermaid, while she poses on a rock. Needless to say, she looks amazing and truly mermaid-like in her latest, sizzling pics.

Posing against a waterfall in the background, Sunny captioned the images as, "Love being a mermaid!!‍♀️." See post here:

Fans could not contain their excitement as the images surfaced on social media. While one user wrote, "a real mermaid, found," another one responded to the pics by writing, "I have never seen a mermaid, but I am sure she will not be more beautiful than you..."

On the movies front, Sunny is all set to play a Bhojpuri character in her upcoming film Kokakola, which is set in Uttar Pradesh.

Shedding light on Kokakola, Sunny had earlier told IANS (via timesnow.com), "The genre does interest me and I am excited to be a part of this project. No one has a particular mantra with what will work and won't work with the audience. I can't comment on other projects, but for Kokakola, we will do our best and I am sure will match up to the audience's expectations."

She added, "When it comes to my work, I always keep an open mind to learn new things -- be it even a new language. It helps me grow as an actor and it is fun to learn new things while on the job. The dialect is something I am working on right now and I am working hard to get it right."

