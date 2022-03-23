'Real Queen': Fans Love Pawankhind Actor Prajakta Mali's Latest Photos

Popular Marathi diva Prajakta Mali’s recent photoshoot has gone viral on social media. In the photos, the Pawankhind actor is seen in a white and mint-green striped dress. Prajkta has complimented her looks with two medium-sized hoop earrings.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Prajkta wrote, “Nobody watches you harder than the people that don’t like you. GIVE THEM A SHOW."

Prajakta’s post has already garnered more than 48,000 likes, while the comment section is deluged with compliments. “Stunningly beautiful, in love with your awesome hair," read one comment. “These pics made my day," commented another fan. “What a killer look, praju, you are the real queen of the world," another fan wrote.

Prajkta Mali has been praised for her role in the recently released film Pawankhind. Prajakta made her acting debut with the film Tandaal Ek Mukavta, for which she received several awards.

She’s also appeared in Bollywood movies such as Gandhi, My Father. Mali graduated from Lalit Kala Kendra in Pune with a B.A. and M.A. in performing arts.

Advertisement

Prajakta was also awarded a scholarship by the Ministry of Culture for higher studies in Bharatnatyam.

Prajakta has been doing theatre since she was a child. She debuted in Bollywood with the film, Gandhi, My Father. She had a pivotal role in the film.

Prajakta started her career with the show Suvasini, which aired on Star Pravah. In 2013, she was seen in Zee Marathi’s show Julun Yeti Reshimgathi as Meghna Desai.

She also appeared in the Marathi film Sangharsh, starring Rajesh Shringarpure, in the role of Bijli in 2014. Then, in 2017, she starred alongside Sonalee Kulkarni in Hampi as Girija. From 2018 to 2020, she presented the Marathi television programmes Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra for Sony Marathi and the travel show Mast Maharashtra for Zee Marathi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.