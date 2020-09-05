Realised That I was Only Playing Female Characters, Says Ali Asgar

Actor Ali Asgar, who is currently seen in 'Akbar Ka Bal Birbal' as Akbar, said in a recent interview that he has no complaints that female characters have become his identity. He added, however, they are limiting to a certain extent.

Ali, popularly known as 'Dadi', the character he played in Comedy Nights With Kapil, told Times Of India, "Even before I started getting criticised I learnt that I was only doing female characters. With due respect, God has been very kind, but I felt somewhere I felt that now this has to stop for sometime. Now, let's try something else for sometime. You know you can do it, it's just sometimes you get slotted."

The actor further added, "At end of the day we are actors and it is necessary to show variety otherwise audiences start thinking 'arre yaar ye phir aagaya, phir same kaam kar raha hai (He is doing the same thing again)."

For the uninitiated, Ali was part of the comedy shows like Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. While, in previous one the actor played 'Dadi', in the later one he essayed the role of 'Nani'. However, it has been three years since he parted ways from Kapil Sharma's show.

Akbar Ka Bal Birbal also stars Vishal Kotian and Aditi Sajwan. The show airs on Star Bharat.