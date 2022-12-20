'Realised The Importance of Money': Devoleena Bhattacharjee on Her Simple Wedding

Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Devoleena Bhattacharjee recently tied the nuptial knot with her gym trainer boyfriend Shanawaz Shaikh on December 14. The couple kept their marriage a closely guarded affair and read marital vows in a court marriage setup. Devoleena was so tight-lipped about her marriage that fans were left guessing whether the event was actually happening or it was a gimmick.

Now in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Lunch Stories actress has spilled the beans on why she opted for a simple marriage. Devoleena said that during the Covid-19 lockdown, she realised the importance of money.

According to Devoleena, she aspired to have a royal wedding during her teenage years but eventually, there was a change of plans after the lockdown. The Laal Ishq actress said that she thought of changing the trend. She wanted society to realise that celebrating your marriage in a pompous way doesn’t make you feel royal.

According to the Shubh Vivah actress, instead of wasting hard-earned money in lavish marriages, she likes to help people and take their blessings. Devoleena doesn’t feel that flaunting a royal lifestyle can help her in any way.

Devoleena was also asked by Pinkvilla whether she spent a lot of time in wedding preparations or made a spontaneous decision. She said, “I was very sure about my love. It was my big day, and my mother was with me. It happened, and I’m so thankful to the universe for giving me such a pleasant day."

On the work front, Devoleena played the female lead in the song Thaamlena crooned by Shaan and Srushti Barlewar with their heart-warming vocals. Seema Saini has penned the lyrics, set to a composition by Shantanu Dutta. Thaamlena was released on November 10 and successfully carved a niche amongst audiences with more than 20 Lakh views. Fans were left bowled over by the stupendous performance given by Devoleena.

Read all the Latest Movies News here