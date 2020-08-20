'Reality Called, So I Hung Up': Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Caption Game is Super Strong

Kareena Kapoor Khan is missing holidaying by the beach and expressed her craving with a super cute photo. The throwback picture was accompanied by a cheeky caption that proved that actress' has her caption game on point.

"Reality called, so I hung up ‍♀️ #TakeMeBackToTheBeach," she wrote alongwith the selfie that showed her wearing a colourful bikini top with no makeup on. Best friend Amrita Arora couldn't stop laughing in the comments section.

Recently, an old picture of Kareena with husband Saif Ali Khan clicked minutes before the birth of their son Taimur Ali Khan was going viral on the Internet. In the picture, the couple can be seen dressed in hospital robes giving a happy pose together with "minutes before the terror arrived" written over it.

The photo, which is being actively shared across social media platforms was first shared by Kareena on Instagram on Saif's 50th birthday. It was a part of the video montage the actress had prepared capturing her husband's life in 50 years.

The couple recently announced their second pregnancy and ever since their fans are beaming with joy. The duo released a joint statement announcing their pregnancy.

"We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. - Saif and Kareena," the statement read.