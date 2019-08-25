Harinder Sikka, whose book "Calling Sehmat" was made into the Alia Bhatt-starrer "Raazi", is ready with another book, "Vichhoda". He says it will be adapted into a Hindi feature film for which he has roped in a reality show contestant as a singer.

"My second book titled 'Vichhoda' is again a powerful story of a woman, which will then be adapted into a Hindi feature film. I met Tapolabdha Sardar on 'Superstar Singer'. She is not confident due to her complexion but her voice is so pure and soulful that it touches everyone's heart. So, I have chosen her for this movie as a playback singer," Harinder said.

"We had a brief conversation with Alia Bhatt (who starred in 'Raazi'). I also have a few names in mind like Janhvi Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Divya Dutta and Tapsee Pannu but nothing has been finalised."

He also shared that he is coming up with three books simultaneously, out of which two will focus on women empowerment.

"Our aim is to follow what Guru Nanak Devji said and first movie 'Raazi' based on 'Why should we demean a woman who gives birth to kings'. Majorly, injustice is happening in Punjab where the girl is killed after birth, so the ratio has changed drastically.

"I am digging out stories which are more powerful and women-oriented which are true and it takes me a lot of time to research on facts. Also, this time I am not selling the right of my books as I did at the time of 'Raazi' to ensure that the messaging and storyline of the book is not altered in the movie," he said.

