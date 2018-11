Reality Show 'X Factor' Winner Under Investigation For Role in Car Accident

'X Factor Italy' winner Michele Bravi is under investigation for his role in a fatal car accident in Milan.The accident took place in Milan on Thursday evening.The 24-year-old winner of the seventh season of "X Factor Italy" was behind the wheel of a car sharing vehicle when he allegedly struck a 58-year-old woman riding a Kawasaki motorcycle.She was taken to the hospital, but died from her injuries shortly after her arrival.Bravi was renting a BMW from Milan's car sharing app DriveNow. The singer has since cancelled three concerts scheduled this week in Milan and in Rome.Investigators are now looking into the exact details of the accident to determine if Bravi was at fault and may be charged with vehicular manslaughter, reports hollywoodreporter.com.Early reports say that Bravi was making an illegal U-turn when the car impacted the woman full-on.Bravi's team issued a statement on Facebook saying: "We trust in the work of the Magistracy in determining the responsibility of the accident. What has happened has certainly and intimately upset the lives of all those who were bound to the person who is no longer here and to Michele."Follow @news18movies for more