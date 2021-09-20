'Really?' Actor Dipika Kakkar Reacts to Pregnancy Rumours

Popular TV actor Dipika Kakkar has outrightly rubbished rumours of her pregnancy. The actor, who played the lead in the hit Colors TV show Balika Vadhu, was recently at a hotel in Mumbai to inaugurate a shop. During the inauguration, she interacted with the media as well.

According to a report in Spotboye, when people asked her about her pregnancy, she was surprised and gave a befitting response. “Really?" the actor asked, adding that it was “amazing" how people were giving the good news about her life? Dipika’s reaction makes it amply clear that not only have the rumours left her upset but also there’s no element of truth in them.

Neither Dipika nor her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim has made any official announcement about their pregnancy. This is not the first time that something of this sort has happened with Dipika. Last month, some social media users targeted her and referred to her as “maid of the house". The actress keeps sharing the clips of her cooking and doing other household chores in her vlogs.

The actor, though, hit back saying she was proud that she could balance work and personal life. She said that this shows how unhappy the people are in their lives. Not just that, the “Sasural Simar Ka" actor said that after having worked for so many years, she had decided to take on fewer projects now.

