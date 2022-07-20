‘Really Touched By Your Warmth’: Director Selvaraghavan Praises Mohan G

Filmmaker Mohan G who is busy with his next project Bakasuran recently shared a selfie with film’s lead Selvaraghavan. Bakasuran will have Selvaraghavan and Natty in the lead roles. Mohan G captioned the selfie as “It’s a Dream selfie.. Fan Boy Inspiration.. Thanks a lot Selvaraghavan sir for this dream to come true.. Bakasuran.”

Selvaraghavan replied to the post and tweeted, “Thank you so much for the opportunity bro! Really touched by your warmth and affection. It’s been such a pleasure working with you and your brilliant team Bakasuran.”

Thank you so much for the opportunity bro ! Really touched by your warmth and affection. It's been such a pleasure working with you and your brilliant team 👍👍#Bakasuran https://t.co/wJJ4xVLHpE — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) July 19, 2022

Mohan G is known for making movies on controversial topics. He talked about the upcoming film and said that Bakasuran will also be based on a topical issue, reported Times Of India. “It will deal with an issue that is happening in Cuddalore, Salem and Coimbatore. The film will be set against the backdrop of these three places,” said Mohan G.

Mohan G’s last two films Draupadi and Rudra Thandavam also started various controversies before releasing at the box office. Despite the controversies, the films were hits at the box office.

Not just this, Mohan G also talked about choosing filmmaker Selvaraghavan for the film. He said, “Since I have already worked with Gautham Menon sir, I feel comfortable directing another filmmaker. When directors turn actors, they bring a new dimension as a performer. I needed a hero in Selvaraghavan sir’s age, and I like the look that he is currently sporting. I also saw the trailer of his upcoming film Saanikaayidham, in which he is debuting as an actor. Manushan oru beast maadhiri nadikaraaru! That’s why I approached him. He asked for a narration of the script, and agreed to do it only because he liked it.”

Selvaraghavan made his acting debut with the film Saani Kaayidham which released in February 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.