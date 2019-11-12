Rebecca Ferguson Watched Serial Killers' Interviews for The Shining Sequel Doctor Sleep

Actress Rebecca Ferguson says she watched interviews of women serial killers to get the essence of her role of an antagonist in Doctor Sleep. Ferguson is seen as cult leader Rose the Hat, who feeds off the shine of innocents in her quest for immortality, in film Doctor Sleep, which is a sequel of The Shining.

"It was not easy (getting attached to the legacy of 'The Shining'). But to be honest, I followed what was in the incredible book by Stephen King and the script that Mike Flanagan so brilliantly put together," Ferguson told IANS.

"So, it was a lot of communication, having fun and playing around with costume and make-up and also looking at interviews with serial killer women to see what their movements and facial expressions were... I had so much fun creating this character with Mike," she added.

The film takes forward the story of Danny Torrance, 40 years after his stay at the Overlook Hotel in The Shining. It is directed by Flanagan, from his own screenplay based upon the novel by King. Warner Bros. released the film in India on November 8.

Ferguson is known for projects like Hercules, Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation, The Girl on the Train, The Greatest Showman, Mission: Impossible Fallout and Men in Black: International.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.