Recasting Carrie Fisher Would be Tough: Mark Hamill
Fisher shot to fame as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy and reprised her role in the current set of movies. However, in 2016, she died after shooting her scenes for the eighth instalment The Last Jedi.
Image: Reuters Pictures
Los Angeles: Actor Mark Hamill says 'recasting' the late actress Carrie Fisher for Star Wars: Episode IX would be tough.
Hamill told Collider magazine that the makers of the new film in the series have ruled out using computer-generated imagery for Fisher, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"First of all I don't know what the specific plans were for that character but just the way Han Solo (essayed earlier by actor Harrison Ford) was more prominent in seven, Luke more prominent in eight, we assumed Leia would be more prominent in nine, especially since the dynamic of having Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) as her son," said Hamill.
"I think it would be tough recasting Carrie because she is so indelibly linked to that character. They've already ruled out of a computer generated performance like they did with Peter Cushing so, gee, that's got to be a really, not insurmountable problem, but I know that the script had been in development so that when we lost her they had to go back to square one," he added.
