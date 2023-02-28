Malayalam actor Santhosh Keezhattoor has recently opened up on controversy from 2021 when he was involved in banter with co-actor Unni Mukundan on social media. He revealed that he even received death threats after the entire fiasco. He has also lamented about how shallow people have become in recent times, throwing about death threats at the drop of a hat, although he admitted to having been wrong.

During Hanuman Jayanti in 2021, when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak, Unni Mukundan posted a picture of himself holding a Hanuman idol to wish everyone a Happy Hanuman Jayanti. Santhosh commented on the post saying, “Will Hanuman Swamy save the country from the corona pandemic?” His scathing comment earned him the ire of users and he received a lot of flak from people who believed his comment hurt religious sentiments.

Unni Mukundan also replied to Santosh’s comment saying, “Brother Santosh Keezhatur, we acted together. So let us be polite. I just posted an idol of the God I believe in. Do not degrade yourself by making such comments." After Santhosh’s comments received much flak from the general public, he deleted his comment.

Recently, Santhosh Keezhattoor revealed in an interview on the Silly Monks YouTube channel that he received death threats for the 2021 incident. Santhosh said that while Unni Mukundan’s film runs for 100 days, people also loved his solo performances. “We are co-stars. I am a huge fan of his movies like Mallu Singh. We acted together in the movie Style. I made that distasteful comment and later admitted that I was wrong. Even still, I am the one who has faced death threats. Some have even asked me to kill myself”

Santhosh Keezhattoor further said, “I have got my politics right. Unfortunately, Unni Mukundan took it personally even after I admitted my mistake. His disdain towards me was even apparent in interviews where he spoke about me after the incident.”

