Recent Photos of Kareena, Sonam, Karisma, Rhea Will Make You Drop Everything And Plan a Vacation
Both Sonam and Kareena are celebrating the success of their latest release Veere Di Wedding which has set the cash registers ringing at the box office.
There is nothing better than spending time with friends in life. And the Kapoors of Bollywood certainly know how to do it in style!
While Sonam Kapoor - who turned 33 on June 9 - is in London with husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor for birthday celebration, Kareena Kapoor is on a much-needed vacation with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.
But it is interesting to see how to the real life veeres got together for lunch. Sonam’s cousin, Arjun Kapoor who is presently filming Namaste England was also in attendance.
Watch this video that has gone viral on Instagram to understand just what a perfect host Kareena was to her gang.
Currently, both Sonam and Kareena are celebrating the success of their latest release Veere Di Wedding which has had a box-office collection of around 70 crore so far. Veere Di Wedding also stars Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania and was co-produced by Rhea Kapoor.
Sonam will next be seen in Sanju will be next seen the Sanjay Dutt biopic, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, will hit the theatres on June 29. Starting next month, Sonam will also be busy shooting for Shelly Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.
As for Kareena, she will reportedly be seen seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film.
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Kaala Movie Review: Does Rajinikanth Impress In His Latest Film?
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
What To Expect From A Salman Khan Film
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Kaala Movie Review: Does Rajinikanth Impress In His Latest Film?
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Suniel Shetty Talks About Fitness And His Mission To Make India Fit
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Exclusive: Pankaj Tripathi 'I Have Always Wanted To Become Memorable, Not Popular'
