Recent Photos of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora From Their Dubai Trip Will Give You Major Fashion Goals

Karisma took to her official Instagram account to share photos from her recent trip to Dubai.

Updated:August 21, 2018, 7:45 AM IST
Recent Photos of Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Amrita Arora From Their Dubai Trip Will Give You Major Fashion Goals
Image: Karisma Kapoor/Instagram
Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have a serious sense of style, which is precisely why they are referred to as Bollywood's most stylish sisters. The Kapoor sisters were recently in Dubai for a short trip. And if their photos, which are being circulated on the social media, are anything to go by, they made the most of their stay in Dubai. As expected, they were accompanied by close friend Amrita Arora.

Kareena, Karisma and Amrita, who left for Dubai together, impressed everyone for sporting an all-denim look at the airport. The trio made a style statement with every photograph they posed for, and we can't stop admiring the elegance and perfection with which they pulled off all looks. Take a look.




#dubaidiaries 💕💕@poonamdamania

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on



❤❤❤❤

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on



📷 by @poonamdamania 😘

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on



yeesss @therealkarismakapoor @poonamdamania @amuaroraofficial @mallika_bhat 😘😘

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

