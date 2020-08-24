Reception Video from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Wedding Resurfaces Online

A video from Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s one of the wedding receptions in Mumbai has resurfaced on the internet. The much-in-love couple had tied the knot in 2018, at the Lake Como in Italy. The ceremony in Italy was very private affair with only family members in attendance while the reception in Mumbai was a grand celebration and saw numbers of stars lining up to congratulate the couple.

The reception was hosted by Ranveer’s family for their friends and relatives.

As the video opens, we see Deepika and Ranveer, decked up in Indian attires, pose for the paps. Moments later, the two burst out in laughter as the paps call Deepika “bhabi ji”.

View this post on Instagram Beautiful Couple. #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #instantbollywood #instantbollywoodvideos A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood) on Aug 23, 2020 at 10:39pm PDT

The duo has worked together in quite a few Bollywood films including, Padmavat, Bajirao Mastani, Goliyon ki Rasleela: Ram Leela. More recently. Deepika will be seen in ’83. The Kabir Khan film has Ranveer play the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will be essaying the character of Kapil’s wife, Romi

The Sports-drama was originally scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the same has been deferred. The movie also stars renowned actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Amrita Puri, Saqib Saleem in integral roles. The film is based on India’s historic world cup victory in 1983.