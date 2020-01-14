Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Receptionist was About to Retire and Then Will Smith Dropped By

Will Smith made a special trip to iHeartRadio's New York offices to bid farewell to retiring employee Anita Scipio, who he first met at the start of his own career.

IANS

Updated:January 14, 2020, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Receptionist was About to Retire and Then Will Smith Dropped By
(Image: Reuters)

Actor Will Smith has surprised a receptionist with a visit on her last day at work--30 years after they first met. He made a special trip to iHeartRadio's New York offices to bid farewell to retiring employee Anita Scipio, who he first met at the start of his own career, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Sharing a video of the special moment he surprised Scipio on his Instagram, Smith wrote: "My favourite moments on the road are the ones where I can connect with people like @anitascipio. I met her at the front desk before one of my VERY FIRST interviews of my career... and yesterday I was lucky enough to see her off into retirement 30 years later."

"She said I made her day. Y'all... she made MINE. Enjoy yourself Mama and keep spreading that love and light wherever you go!"

In the video, Scipio was seen screaming with delight as Will entered the room, before giving him a big hug and exclaiming: "I can't believe it. Will, I met you like 30 years ago."

"You came in here, you were just getting started and I met you then for the first time. Now to have you back again, it's full circle. God, I love you. You're amazing. Oh my goodness, you've made my day."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram