Record-Breaking Epic 'Ramayan' Is Back on TV

The late Ramanand Sagar’s blockbuster mythological show “Ramayan" is back on television. The serial had gained immense popularity upon release on Doordarshan in 1987, and the national broadcaster had re-telecast the show during last year’s lockdown. Upon being aired again in 2020, the show once again broke several records of viewership.

The cast members of “Ramayan" have become pan-India celebrities over the decades. Arun Govil as Ram, Deepika Chikhalia as Sita, Sunil Lahri as Laxman, Arvind Trivedi as Raavan and Dara Singh as Hanuman are particularly recalled for their performances even today.

This time, “Ramayan" is being been aired on the Colors channel, starting Thursday.

Recently Arvind Trivedi was in the headlines due to false reports of his demise doing the rounds. Sunil Lahiri rubbished his death rumours and requested people not to indulge in unverified news during such stressful times. Sharing photos of his Ramayanco-star, Sunil wrote in his caption that during tough times like these, one keeps hearing bad news everywhere due to coronavirus. But the news of Trivedi’s demise is not true. He also requested those who are spreading this fake news to stop. In the end, Lahri prayed for his co-star’s healthy life and quashed all rumours surrounding his health.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here