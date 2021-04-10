Recovering from Covid-19, Alia Bhatt is a Dreamer Who Doesn't Want to Wake up in Latest Post

movies

1-MIN READ

Alia Bhatt, who is recovering from Covid-19, has posted yet another selfie from her quarantine alongwith a thoughtful quote.

While some Covid-19 positive celebrities put up social media posts to inform fans about their road to recovery, Alia Bhatt shares mood selfies and leaves the rest to her fans’ imaginations. The actress, who tested positive for coronavirus on April 1, has been posting selfies on Instagram with short, cryptic captions while in quarantine. On Saturday, she posted yet another close-up shot, showing her in a sleepy mood, with the caption, “dreamers never wake up." Actress Jacqueline Fernandez was among the first to comment on the photo.

Alia had also posted a selfie on Monday, saying she is taking one day at a time. The photo showed the actress hugging a plushie, looking rather glum.

The 28-year-old actress had posted a note on Instagram informing her fans that she is Covid-19 positive and is currently following all the safety protocols listed by her doctors. “I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care,” the Kalank actress wrote in the Instagram Stories.

This has led to a financial setback for the Gangubai Kathiawadi team as there is just one day of shooting left. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had also tested positive for Covid-19, which is why shoot was halted.

first published:April 10, 2021, 15:51 IST