Red Carpet to On-stage Action, Here Are Candid Moments from iReel Awards 2019

iReel Awards 2019 celebrated the best in TV and web entertainment on Monday night as stars descended on to the red carpet and graced the stage set for rewarding the best and most innovative storytellers in the digital space.

Awards-wise, the highlight of the event was Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime, which took home three top honours-- being Best Show (Drama), Best Writing (Drama) and Shefali Shah for Best Actress (Drama). Other big winners were The Viral Fever's Tripling 2 and Netflix miniseries Little Things 2, with two awards each, whereas the best Non-fiction show was given to Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan 2.

Streaming platform Hotstar, despite receiving several nomination in various categories, failed to win anything in the awards night. However, this would certainly propel the service to look for better and fresh content, which step up to the occasion.

The event was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry, with the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, Anupriya Goenka, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, Suvreen Chawla, Aparshakti Khurrana, Karan Tacker Ravi Dubey, Amruta Subhash among others stealing the thunder on the red carpet.

Check out a collection of the night's most glorious moments in the pictures below.

Rest assured, iReel Awards will be back next year to honour the best storytellers and artists, covering various streaming and web platforms.

Amol Parashar

Amol Parashar

Anupriya Goenka

Anupriya Goenka

Elnaaz Norouzi

Gulshan Devaiah and Amruta Subhash

Jim Sarbh and Sumeet Vyas

Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao

Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana

Manoj Pahwa

Radhika Apte and Suvreen Chawla

Radhika Apte, Gulshan Devaiah and Jim Sarbh

Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh and Aparshakti Khurrana

Rajshree Deshpande and Amruta Subhash

Ranvir Shorey

Suvreen Chawla, Jim Sarbh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Anupriya Goenka

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.