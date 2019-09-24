Red Carpet to On-stage Action, Here Are Candid Moments from iReel Awards 2019
The second edition of the iReel Awards 2019 took place in Mumbai on Monday night. Check out some glamorous and candid pics from the ceremony here.
Bollywood celebs at iReel Awards 2019
iReel Awards 2019 celebrated the best in TV and web entertainment on Monday night as stars descended on to the red carpet and graced the stage set for rewarding the best and most innovative storytellers in the digital space.
Awards-wise, the highlight of the event was Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime, which took home three top honours-- being Best Show (Drama), Best Writing (Drama) and Shefali Shah for Best Actress (Drama). Other big winners were The Viral Fever's Tripling 2 and Netflix miniseries Little Things 2, with two awards each, whereas the best Non-fiction show was given to Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan 2.
Streaming platform Hotstar, despite receiving several nomination in various categories, failed to win anything in the awards night. However, this would certainly propel the service to look for better and fresh content, which step up to the occasion.
The event was attended by the who's who of the entertainment industry, with the likes of Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, Anupriya Goenka, Pankaj Tripathi, Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, Suvreen Chawla, Aparshakti Khurrana, Karan Tacker Ravi Dubey, Amruta Subhash among others stealing the thunder on the red carpet.
Check out a collection of the night's most glorious moments in the pictures below.
Rest assured, iReel Awards will be back next year to honour the best storytellers and artists, covering various streaming and web platforms.
Amol Parashar
Amol Parashar
Anupriya Goenka
Anupriya Goenka
Elnaaz Norouzi
Gulshan Devaiah and Amruta Subhash
Jim Sarbh and Sumeet Vyas
Pankaj Tripathi and Rajkummar Rao
Pankaj Tripathi and Aparshakti Khurrana
Manoj Pahwa
Radhika Apte and Suvreen Chawla
Radhika Apte, Gulshan Devaiah and Jim Sarbh
Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh and Aparshakti Khurrana
Rajshree Deshpande and Amruta Subhash
Ranvir Shorey
Suvreen Chawla, Jim Sarbh, Elnaaz Norouzi, Anupriya Goenka
