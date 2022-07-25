Red Giant Movies Acquires Tamil Nadu Distribution Rights Of Arulnithi-Starrer Diary

Actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies has acquired the Tamil Nadu distribution rights of Arulnithi’s eagerly awaited crime thriller Diary, which is directed by Innasi Pandiyan, who assisted Ajay Gnanamuthu.

Announcing on its Twitter handle, Red Giant Movies shared an intriguing motion poster and wrote, “Thrilled to announce that Red Giant Movies have acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical distribution rights of @arulnithitamil’s #Diary A crime thriller coming”

The motion poster features Arulnithi amid heavy rains. The actor is giving an intense look at it.

The first look of the Arulnithi-starrer was unveiled by director Vetrimaran in July 2020.

The film stars Aadukalam Kishore, Jayaprakash, and Sha Ra in eminent roles among others. Moreover, it is known that a Singapore-based doctor named Pavitra is making her debut as the lead actress in the upcoming movie.

Yohann Ethan has scored the music for the project, while Aravinnd Singh is handling the camera. Five Star Creations S. Kathiresan is bankrolling the film in association with Sekar Babu.

The film’s director earlier revealed that Arulnithi will essay a cop and it is different from what the actor has previously done. The shooting of the upcoming film was wrapped in February 2020 after filming in and around regions of Chennai, Coimbatore, Coonoor, and Ooty.

The story is said to be based on some true incidents. Other than thriller, the director stated that there are more elements to the story.

Arulnithi was last seen in Kalathil Santhipom, a 2021 Indian Tamil language sports action-drama film written and directed by N. Rajasekar.

