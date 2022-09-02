Red Giant Movies Bags Theatrical Rights to Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Viduthalai

The shooting of Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Viduthalai is underway and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. Meanwhile, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s production house Red Giant Movies has bagged theatrical rights to the film. The makers of Viduthalai have announced that this film will be released in two parts and they will be made available in theatres by Red Giant Movies.



Some users had other queries after the announcement by Udhayanidhi. A user asked if they were planning to release Viduthalai directly on the OTT platform.

#Viduthalai Planning To Direct OTT Release nu Tweet Pottavan Evan Daa?? @saloon_kada pic.twitter.com/MRhEYq5hCp — Sanjay Stark (@SanjayStark11) September 1, 2022



Others requested Udhayanidhi, not to release Viduthalai directly on the OTT platform.

Pls don’t release in OTT worth it to watch on big screen — Saimurugesh Vivekanandan (@VSaimurugesh) September 1, 2022



Besides the release platform, a user was also curious to know whether G.V. Prakash Kumar would compose music for this movie. For those who don’t know G.V. Prakash is associated with rendering the finest compositions of films like Darling, Soorarai Pottru and others.

அண்ணன்

ஜி வி. இல்லையா

மியூசிக் 😔😔😔 — anan thavel (@ThavelAnan) September 1, 2022



The audience is now waiting for Viduthalai’s release with great anticipation. Their anticipation increased after knowing that shooting for the first part has been completed. Filming of the second instalment is also going to be completed soon. Only a few portions are remaining to be filmed.

The team is now filming for an important action sequence featuring actors Vijay Sethupathi and Soori. This scene is being shot in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu under the guidance of action director Peter Hein. Actors are also being assisted by a stunt team from Bulgaria.

Apart from the association with Red Giant Movies, another factor that seems to be working for Viduthalai is its production design. Not too long ago, a set of train and railway bridges worth Rs 10 crores was constructed. Jackie, the art director of this movie, has constructed an enormous village set for Sirumalai, Tamil Nadu.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here