Red or Brown? Disha Patani Asks Fans Which Hair Colour Suits Her

Bollywood actress Disha Patani loves to interact with her online family. The actress also shares glimpses from her personal and professional life. The stunning diva, recently, took to her Instagram Story where she tried a few filters and asked the online family about which hair colour should she go with red or brown.

A while back, Disha stumbled the internet with a beautiful photograph of herself. The picture, which seems to be taken in the Maldives, shows Disha in a white satin outfit as she was gazing somewhere off-camera.

As soon as she dropped the picture, her fans started going gaga over it. Along with her die-hard fans, her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also couldn’t stop herself from calling her 'cuuute'.

Earlier, Disha set the internet on fire as she shared a sun-kissed picture of herself posing in a sea-green bikini somewhere near the beach. The actress looked ethereal.

The picture grabbed much attention including Krishna and Eli Avaram. While Krishna commented, ‘Inspooo. ’, Eli wrote, ‘Ah’.

Meanwhile, Disha will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai along with Salman Khan. The film has been helmed by Prabhudeva. The movie is slated to hit the cinemas on Eid 2021. Apart from this, she also has some projects in her kitty including Ekta Kapoor’s KTina and Ek Villain 2 co-starring Tara Sutaria and John Abraham.

Disha was last seen in Malang along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu, and Anil Kapoor in the pivotal roles. The film was a romantic-action-thriller film directed by Mohit Suri.