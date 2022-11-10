CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Red Sea Film Festival Unveils 'Spectacular' Movie Selections
1-MIN READ

Red Sea Film Festival Unveils 'Spectacular' Movie Selections

By: Gautaman Bhaskaran

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: November 10, 2022, 17:38 IST

Jeddah

Guadagnino’s cannibal romance Bones and All with Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell had its world premiere at Venice.

Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio will be part of the Red Sea International Film Festival.

The Red Sea International Film Festival, which runs from December 1 to 10 in Jeddah, has just unveiled its “Spectacular Programme”. This will include world and Arab cinema. The nine-strong international cinema package will have Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Guadagnino’s cannibal romance with Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell had its world premiere at Venice, where it won the best director prize and the best young actor trophy for Russell.

Pinocchio, co-directed by Mark Gustafson, had its world premiere at the London Film Festival last month, and will be seen on the Netflix platform in December.

Other Spectacular titles are Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Inisherin, Ruben Ostlund’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Triangle Of Sadness, Park Chan-wook’s Decision To Leave and Sam Mendes’ Empire Of Light, among others.

The Arab Spectacular section will include Rebel from Moroccan-Belgium directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Queens from Moroccan helmer Yasmine Benkiran; and Valley Road from Saudi writer/director Khaled Fahd. Valley of Road will have its world premiere and also close the Festival.

The 10-day event will begin with Shekhar Kapur’s What’s Love Got to Do With It? This will also be part of “Spectaculars”.

This is the second edition of the Festival.

International Spectacular
The Banshees Of Inisherin (Ire-UK-US)
Dir. Martin McDonagh
Bones And All (USA)
Dir. Luca Guadagnino
Broker (South Korea)
Dir. Hirokazu Kore-eda
Decision To Leave (South Korea)
Dir. Park Chan-wook
Empire Of Light (UK-USA)
Dir. Sam Mendes
Hunt (South Korea )
Dir. Lee Jung-jae
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (USA)
Dirs. Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson
Triangle Of Sadness (Sweden-Germany-France-UK)
Dir. Ruben Ostlund
What’s Love Got To Do With It? (UK-France)
Dir. Shekhar Kapur

Arab Spectacular
Alkhallat+ (Saudi Arabia)
Dir. Fahad Alammari
All Roads Lead To Rome (Lebanon)
Dir. Lara Saba
How I Got Here (Saudi Arabia-Kuwait)
Dir. Zeyad Alhusaini
Kamala (Egypt)
Dir. John Ikram Sawers
Queens (Morocco )
Dir. Yasmine Benkiran
Rebel (Belgium)
Dirs. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah
Valley Road (Saudi Arabia)
Dir. Khaled Fahd

first published:November 10, 2022, 17:38 IST
last updated:November 10, 2022, 17:38 IST