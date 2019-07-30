Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Red Sonja Will be About Bad Girl Superhero like Deadpool and Batman, Says Jill Soloway

Director Jill Soloway says she plans to develop Red Sonja as a story about a "bad girl superhero", which is something along the lines of Deadpool and Batman in The Dark Knight.

PTI

Updated:July 30, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Red Sonja Will be About Bad Girl Superhero like Deadpool and Batman, Says Jill Soloway
Director Jill Soloway says she plans to develop Red Sonja as a story about a "bad girl superhero", which is something along the lines of Deadpool and Batman in The Dark Knight.
Loading...

Director Jill Soloway says she plans to develop Red Sonja as a story about a "bad girl superhero", which is something along the lines of Deadpool and Batman in The Dark Knight.

Both Deadpool and The Dark Knight received critical acclaim for their psychologically layered interpretations of their titular protagonists. Soloway said Red Sonja will be a "different kind of superhero".

The filmmaker told Deadline, "She's not really typical. I can really have so much fun with Red Sonja. I see her a little bit more like the first kind of bad girl superhero. Sort of like the Batman of 'The Dark Knight' or 'Deadpool', you know?"

The Transparent creator said superheroes must evolve with changing times. "The world is changing so much right now for superheroes, that I just really look forward to not only going to the edge of what I've ever written and directed before, but to the edge of the genre as well," she said.

The writer-director was roped in to write and direct Red Sonja after Bryan Singer was dropped as the director of the project in the wake of accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against him.

Soloway, who identifies as non-binary gender, said with credits like comedy-dramas Transparent and Afternoon Delight which explored the concept of the "divided feminine", navigating the superhero world was natural progression.

"All my work is really about humans searching for some divine feminine, asking these questions about God and looking for meaning. So, for me to transfer that into the world of 'Red Sonja' felt incredibly natural..." she added.

The release date of Red Sonja is yet to be announced.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram