Reel Awards 2019: A Lot is At Stake for AndhaDhun

Trust director Sriram Raghavan for being very stylish and different, and with AndhaDhun, he once again proved why he is termed an authority on dark yet delectable cinema. AndhaDhun, starring Ayushmann Khurana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in important roles, saw one of the most innovative use of music in recent times.The film, set in Pune, was all about ‘seeing is not believing.’ It has a piano player at the helm of affairs who keeps getting deeper in a conspiracy he was never meant to witness in the first place. From the use of colours to shadow to background score, AndhaDhun turned out to be pathbreaking in many aspects.Not only this, Raghavan ensured a perfect mix of old world charm and new age technology in this film that has some of the quirkiest characters we have seen in recent times. A yesteryear actor still trapped in the era of his stardom, a bored but mysterious housewife and a sinister looking clinic, it has all the ingredients to keep you hooked. Like most of the Raghavan films, this one also wants you to sit from the first shot till the last, anything can happen anytime, and those twists can change the way you looked at the story till then.At this year’s Reel Awards, AndhaDhun will be competing with films like Stree, Raazi, Tumbbad and Badhaai Ho for the Best Film trophy.