Reel Awards 2019: Badhaai Ho is Going to Face a Tough Competition

Tell us honestly, did you ever think of watching a Hindi film on such a topic till Badhaai Ho released? And it’s Delhi to the core. Close knit locality with taunting neighbours who also come handy when you need them the most.Ayushmann Khurrana belongs to the Kaushik household that appears dysfunctional in the beginning but is deeply connected in reality. All hell breaks loose when his mother, played by an effervescent Neena Gupta, gets pregnant at an odd age.Once again, the content ruled the roost as the film doesn’t belong to any single actor. While Gajraj Rao shines as a helpless father, Neena Gupta beautifully brings out the shame attached to being pregnant at a later stage in life. But the real deal breaker is Surekha Sikri’s grandmother act. She is loud, without any filter and endearing. She is aptly supported by other characters around her.Badhaai Ho is a mesmerising journey of a family that understands its rooted ties and emerges victorious against all odds. On top of it, peppy tunes lift up the mood just when you start looking for it.Badhaai Ho will face stiff competition from the likes of AndhaDhun, Stree, Raazi and Tumbbad at the Reel Awards 2019.