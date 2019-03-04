English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reel Awards 2019: Will Innovative Storytelling Fetch Win for Tumbbad?
Director Rahi Anil Barve’s film is centered around the idea of man versus nature and how greed can destroy everything meaningful in your life.
A still from Tummbad.
Tumbbad achieved what most of the Hindi films could only dream of—that is becoming the prototype of content driven modern age cinema that’s not afraid of treading beyond the usual. Director Rahi Anil Barve’s film is centered around the idea of man versus nature and how greed can destroy everything meaningful in your life.
With Sohum Shah as a conniving Vinayak who sets out on a terrifying journey to dig a hidden treasure somewhere in the interiors of Maharashtra. Little does he know that it’s a never ending process and will slowly finish everything beautiful in his little household!
Many collaborators like Anand Gandhi, Adesh Prasad and Mitesh Shah thought about the concept and finally came up with a smart screenplay that’s was cost efficient but very effective. Thankfully, the film made some noise upon release.
Pankaj Kumar’s cinematography is one of the brightest aspects of Tumbbad who puts on a colour riot on display. Though a lot has been said about the film’s camera work in the ultimate scenes but it’s indeed one of the best examples of channeling limited resources into making something extraordinary.
However, best of the auteurs join hands to keep the subject and story before everything else. Tumbbad will lock horns with films like AndhaDhun, Stree, Raazi and Badhaai Ho for the Best Film Award at this year’s Reel Awards.
