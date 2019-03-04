English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reel Awards 2019: Raazi isn't Going to Have it Easy
Raazi’s biggest success lies in the fact that it eventually becomes the story of every common person.
Image credits: Junglee Pictures | Dharma Productions
Cinema is all about bringing the marginalised to the forefront and director Meghna Gulzar’s film did exactly that. Though it’s a period film based on Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat, but it’s very contemporary in its approach.
Meghna puts Alia Bhatt at the centre of a story that tests and showcases patriotism from various angles. However, she designs the screenplay as a thriller, and that gives everyone something to look forward to.
Raazi is an easygoing yet multi-layered film, and that makes it important. You see the plight of a woman, a Kashmiri and a wife. On top of everything, it’s not unidirectional. There are two sides of the debate and the other one is equally humane. Rarely do we see such sensible portrayal of senior Pakistani officials who themselves are the victims of cross border tension.
There’s also a soft touch to the most gruesome of acts as if they’re the byproducts of the paradoxes we live with. Raazi doesn’t belong to just Alia but also to actors like Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat who all have dome homework on their characters.
Raazi’s biggest success lies in the fact that it eventually becomes the story of every common person. It will compete with films like AndhaDhun, Stree, Tumbbad and Badhaai Ho for the Best Film Award.
