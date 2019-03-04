Reel Awards 2019: Stree Amazed All but can It Win Best Film?

Stree defied the star system and emerged victorious on both the fronts—critical and commercial. First time director Amar Kaushik weaved a narrative around the happening in a small village and actors like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, Shraddha Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee enacted his vision on screen in such a way that it became one of the most innovative concepts of the year.From quirky dialogues to spontaneous reactions, actors excelled in every frame and as a result, Stree provided what every good film aspires to—mixing entertainment with message in equal amount.Stree also broke many myths rather set the records straight that only big-starrers can make money. One of the most profitable ventures of the last year, Stree provided validation for many faces that were doing good work for ages.From foot tapping numbers to uniquely themed posters, Kaushik’s film is an indicator of change that the Hindi film industry has been going through since some years, and how fast the process has become. Groundbreaking in every sense, Stree’s success will initiate a change that’s likely to stay longer than what we initially thought.At this year’s Reel Awards, Stree will be competing with films like AndhaDhun, Raazi, Tumbbad and Badhaai Ho for the Best Film trophy.