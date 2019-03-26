English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reel Movie Awards 2019: When and Where to Watch Live
Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza among others, are likely to attend the REEL Movie Awards ceremony.
REEL Movie Awards are back with the second edition.
Loading...
After its resounding success, the REEL Movie Awards, one of country’s biggest celebration of Bollywood’s best films from last year, is back with its second edition. Set to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday, REEL is the sole award show in India that pays homage to contemporary content-driven, new-age cinematic achievements of the Hindi film industry.
Readers must note that the exciting red carpet coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. IST across multiple platforms and the award ceremony begins at 8:00 pm IST. Viewers can also stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com.
In a clear departure from the usual high-budget, star-studded display of extravagance that characterizes Bollywood, this year too, some groundbreaking nominations and diverse line-ups are expected at the REEL.
In this regard, Raazi is leading the pack this time with 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Meghna Gulzar and Best Actor (Female) for Alia Bhatt. Also nominated in Best Film category were Badhaai Ho, Stree, AndhaDhun and Tumbbad.
For more behind-the-scenes coverage of the show, tune into News18.com, which will bring to you, the exclusive coverage of the event, including all backstage interviews, red carpet highlights and a more peripheral experience of the ceremony.
Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza among others, are likely to attend the awards ceremony.
Readers must note that the exciting red carpet coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. IST across multiple platforms and the award ceremony begins at 8:00 pm IST. Viewers can also stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com.
In a clear departure from the usual high-budget, star-studded display of extravagance that characterizes Bollywood, this year too, some groundbreaking nominations and diverse line-ups are expected at the REEL.
In this regard, Raazi is leading the pack this time with 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Meghna Gulzar and Best Actor (Female) for Alia Bhatt. Also nominated in Best Film category were Badhaai Ho, Stree, AndhaDhun and Tumbbad.
For more behind-the-scenes coverage of the show, tune into News18.com, which will bring to you, the exclusive coverage of the event, including all backstage interviews, red carpet highlights and a more peripheral experience of the ceremony.
Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza among others, are likely to attend the awards ceremony.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Wants to Conquer Gaming With Arcade, And it Already Has a Big Advantage Over Google Stadia
- 'Badhaai Ho' Gave Me A Chance to Tell Two Stories in One: Amit Sharma
- HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per Target
- Avengers Endgame: AR Rahman Creates India's Marvel Anthem
- Hope Tribals and Nomads Find Place in 'New India': Meet MP's First College-Going Pardhi Girl
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results