Reel Movie Awards 2019: When and Where to Watch Live

After its resounding success, the REEL Movie Awards, one of country’s biggest celebration of Bollywood’s best films from last year, is back with its second edition. Set to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday, REEL is the sole award show in India that pays homage to contemporary content-driven, new-age cinematic achievements of the Hindi film industry.Readers must note that the exciting red carpet coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. IST across multiple platforms and the award ceremony begins at 8:00 pm IST. Viewers can also stream the event online on Jio TV and News18.com.In a clear departure from the usual high-budget, star-studded display of extravagance that characterizes Bollywood, this year too, some groundbreaking nominations and diverse line-ups are expected at the REEL.In this regard, Raazi is leading the pack this time with 13 nominations, including Best Film, Best Director for Meghna Gulzar and Best Actor (Female) for Alia Bhatt. Also nominated in Best Film category were Badhaai Ho, Stree, AndhaDhun and Tumbbad.For more behind-the-scenes coverage of the show, tune into News18.com, which will bring to you, the exclusive coverage of the event, including all backstage interviews, red carpet highlights and a more peripheral experience of the ceremony.Alia Bhatt, Pankaj Tripathi, Amit Trivedi, Gajraj Rao, Sriram Raghavan, Konkona Sen, Boman Irani and Dia Mirza among others, are likely to attend the awards ceremony.