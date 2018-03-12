REEL Awards Juror Sujoy Ghosh Says Web-Based Content Allows Writers More Freedom

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who has also written the screenplay for his films Kahaani and Jhankaar Beats said that writing for the web is very different from writing for cinema.Talking about web series that have been nominated for the REEL Movie Awards the filmmaker said, "The difference between web and cinema is in the writing." Ghosh said that it is good news that the web content that is being generated is of such good quality, however, there is no need for Bollywood to feel threatened by the growing OTT platforms. “There is enough space for everyone to survive." said the filmmaker.Ghosh also pointed out that while Bollywood films face a lot of censorship, writing for the web gives the writers and filmmakers more freedom because there is far less censorship on the internet. "We are freer to write when we write for the web, there is no constraint in terms of how much you can think and in what way you can think," said Sujoy Ghosh.Ghosh is one of the four jury members of the REEL Movie Awards. Talking about REEL Movie Awards the filmmaker said that although he believes that good films always get noticed, it is 'an honorable approach' for an award show to recognize films that are not in Rs 100 crore club and are made under budgetary constraints.The other three jury members of the REEL Movie Awards are Sudhir Mishra, Farah Khan and Nikkhil Advani. Ghosh said that it is especially hard to pick the winners for this award show because most of the nominees are so good. When it comes to deciding winners, “We (jury members) do not argue, but we had some sharp weapons, so we stabbed each other with it.” jokes Ghosh.The REEL Movie Awards will be announced on March 20, 2018 in an event that will be attended by well-known faces of Bollywood. The show will be hosted by Cyrus Broacha.