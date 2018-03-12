English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Awards Juror Sujoy Ghosh Says Web-Based Content Allows Writers More Freedom
Talking about web series that have been nominated for the REEL Movie Awards the filmmaker said, "The difference between web and cinema is in the writing."
Image: A file photo of Sujoy Ghosh (News18 archives)
Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who has also written the screenplay for his films Kahaani and Jhankaar Beats said that writing for the web is very different from writing for cinema.
Talking about web series that have been nominated for the REEL Movie Awards the filmmaker said, "The difference between web and cinema is in the writing." Ghosh said that it is good news that the web content that is being generated is of such good quality, however, there is no need for Bollywood to feel threatened by the growing OTT platforms. “There is enough space for everyone to survive." said the filmmaker.
Ghosh also pointed out that while Bollywood films face a lot of censorship, writing for the web gives the writers and filmmakers more freedom because there is far less censorship on the internet. "We are freer to write when we write for the web, there is no constraint in terms of how much you can think and in what way you can think," said Sujoy Ghosh.
Ghosh is one of the four jury members of the REEL Movie Awards. Talking about REEL Movie Awards the filmmaker said that although he believes that good films always get noticed, it is 'an honorable approach' for an award show to recognize films that are not in Rs 100 crore club and are made under budgetary constraints.
The other three jury members of the REEL Movie Awards are Sudhir Mishra, Farah Khan and Nikkhil Advani. Ghosh said that it is especially hard to pick the winners for this award show because most of the nominees are so good. When it comes to deciding winners, “We (jury members) do not argue, but we had some sharp weapons, so we stabbed each other with it.” jokes Ghosh.
The REEL Movie Awards will be announced on March 20, 2018 in an event that will be attended by well-known faces of Bollywood. The show will be hosted by Cyrus Broacha.
Also Watch
Talking about web series that have been nominated for the REEL Movie Awards the filmmaker said, "The difference between web and cinema is in the writing." Ghosh said that it is good news that the web content that is being generated is of such good quality, however, there is no need for Bollywood to feel threatened by the growing OTT platforms. “There is enough space for everyone to survive." said the filmmaker.
Ghosh also pointed out that while Bollywood films face a lot of censorship, writing for the web gives the writers and filmmakers more freedom because there is far less censorship on the internet. "We are freer to write when we write for the web, there is no constraint in terms of how much you can think and in what way you can think," said Sujoy Ghosh.
Ghosh is one of the four jury members of the REEL Movie Awards. Talking about REEL Movie Awards the filmmaker said that although he believes that good films always get noticed, it is 'an honorable approach' for an award show to recognize films that are not in Rs 100 crore club and are made under budgetary constraints.
The other three jury members of the REEL Movie Awards are Sudhir Mishra, Farah Khan and Nikkhil Advani. Ghosh said that it is especially hard to pick the winners for this award show because most of the nominees are so good. When it comes to deciding winners, “We (jury members) do not argue, but we had some sharp weapons, so we stabbed each other with it.” jokes Ghosh.
The REEL Movie Awards will be announced on March 20, 2018 in an event that will be attended by well-known faces of Bollywood. The show will be hosted by Cyrus Broacha.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Friday 09 March , 2018 Watch Now: Interview With 3 Storeys' Cast Feat. Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat, Masumeh Makhija
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Friday 09 March , 2018 North Korea US Relations: Donald Trump Announces Historic Meeting with Kim Jong-un | World in Flux
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- AB de Villiers Wants Kagiso Rabada to Get Smarter With His Celebration
- Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who Sported The White Outfit Better?
- Kylie Jenner Shares Sweet Photo Of Grandmom Mary Jo Holding Baby Stormi
- Bajaj Dominar 400 Modified as Police Bike Unveiled – See Pics
- Renault Kwid Outsider Could Launch by 2019, to be More of an ‘SUV’