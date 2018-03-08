English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reel Awards Nominee Guru Randhawa Says 'The Entire Country is Listening To My Songs and It is the Biggest Award'
He came, he sang and he conquered the Indian music scene. Guru Randhawa became a big deal with his involvement in the chart-buster singles like Lahore and High Rated Gabru. In 2017, Randhawa made a singing debut in Bollywood with tracks Suit Suit and Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani and the year made him a music sensation. He has been nominated in the BEST MALE PLAYBACK SINGER category at the upcoming News 18 Reel Movie Awards, an initiative by News 18, to recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomize diversity in the uniqueness of content. Here's what Guru Randhawa has to say about it:
To be honest, Awards don’t really matter to me and I enjoy making music more. The entire country is listening to my songs and that’s the biggest award for me. But yes, to an extent, awards are also important as they motivate artists to do even better. So, I think it’s a good initiative by News18 and I’m honoured that I have been nominated for this.
I composed Ban Ja Tu Meri Rani in 2013 and I was struggling at the time. Nobody knew me and I didn’t have a single hit then. But we all had some other level of energy and passion to do something great in life. Then I collaborated with MTV on the same track and it received a lot of appreciation. And when T-series featured it in Tumhari Sulu, it became super hit. It’s maybe because it has very simple and clean lyrics.
However, when I started out I didn’t have any craze to explore Bollywood because I felt everyone in the film industry has their own opinion about how music should be composed. A producer will say something, the director wants something else. So, it often gets difficult for artistes like us to do things accordingly. That’s why I thought I should concentrate on independent music only. Luckily, people really liked my work and my songs. All my tracks were not from any film still they worked so well. I think people have finally started believing that independent music is as bigger as Bollywood and it’s a great thing.
Also, I feel the current music scenario is paving the way for other independent artists who for some reasons could not show their talent to the world. But I would like to request those who are working in Bollywood and has big labels that they should help budding independent artists even more so that we all can grow and take our music industry to the next level.
(As told to Shrishti Negi)
