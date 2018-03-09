GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Reel Awards Nominee Meghna Mishra Says 'Don't Think Youngsters Are Not Serious About Music'

Meghna Mishra has been nominated in the BEST FEMALE PLAYBACK SINGER category at the upcoming News 18 Reel Movie Awards, an initiative by News 18.

Meghna Mishra | News18.com

Updated:March 9, 2018, 5:33 PM IST
The path for a young achiever could be strewn with numerous difficulties, but the right approach is the key to success. Singer Meghna Mishra may have achieved huge applause for her song Nachdi Phira in Secret Superstar, but the 15-year-old from Mumbai is determined to not allow success go into her head and ensure she keeps her feet firmly on the ground.

She has been nominated in the BEST FEMALE PLAYBACK SINGER category at the upcoming News 18 Reel Movie Awards, an initiative by News 18, to recognise and reward New Age Cinema and its artists who deserve glory as they champion creative visual storytelling and epitomize diversity in the uniqueness of content. Here's what Meghna Mishra has to say about it:

For an artist, awards are important because these honors define their performance. For me, it is a recognition of the efforts that I made to sing a particular song. It is about acknowledging my hard work which further motivates me to continue with the same passion. Agar awards na mile to hum lost rahengey.

I'm extremely happy with the response that I have received from my friends and followers for Secret Superstar, and to ensure they like, love and support my work in future too, I pay attention to their suggestions. I'm often advised by my friends to continue with my cover songs, which I agree with.

Because of the scrutiny that celebrities face almost on a daily basis, they have a greater responsibility to exhibit good behavior always. I too make a conscious effort to double check what I put out on social media. I don't want to do anything that might appear offensive to my friends and followers.

To think the youth today is interested in either remixes or meaningless songs isn't entirely correct. One needs to understand that there are multiple factors that determine one's choices. This includes their background, the area they stay in and of course the kind of music they grow up listening to. Let's not think youngsters aren't serious about music.

(As told to Divya Pal)

