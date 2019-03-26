REEL Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt Declared Best Actress for 'Raazi'

Alia Bhatt was declared Best Actor (Female) at the REEL Movie Awards for her portrayal of a Kashmiri spy in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi. The actress beat Neena Gupta and Tabu, who had been considered a shoo-in for their roles in Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun, respectively.It caps an extraordinary awards run for the 26-year-old, who took Best Actress trophy this year at almost all major awards shows.In the film, based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, Alia essays the role of a Kashmiri Muslim, named Sehmat, who was married off by her father to a Pakistani Army officer so that she could be the eyes and ears for India in Pakistan.Raazi went into Tuesday night’s ceremony leading the nominations, with 12 nods, including Best Director and Best Picture. The film also swept most of the Behind The Scenes awards.While Gulzar won Best Lyrics for Dilbaro, Harshdeep Kaur and Vibha Saraf bagged Best Playback Singer (Female) award for the same song. Nitin Baid took home the trophy for Best Editing.Raazi received largely positive reactions and did record-breaking business at the box office by becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films featuring a female protagonist.Talking about Alia's character in the film, Meghna recently told us, "There’s an unflinching selflessness in her (Sehmat). For a girl of her age to agree to do this and then never look back, it’s a tremendous strength of character which is rare in today’s times."Raazi, released on May 11, 2018, also features Vicky Kaushal and Jaideep Ahlawat in key roles. Both were nominated in Best Supporting Actor (Male) category for their performances.