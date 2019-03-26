English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Amit Trivedi Takes Home the Best Song Trophy for Manmarziyaan's Daryaa
Manmarziyaan was also nominated across several other categories, including Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female), Best Costume and Best Sound.
31. Amit Trivedi - Rs 25.28 cr. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Amit Trivedi won the award for Best Song for his soulful offering Daryaa— one of the many terrific tracks from Manmarziyaan's subliminal music album— at News18's Reel Movie Awards.
Held at Mumbai's JW Marriott on Tuesday, the second edition of Reel Movie Awards was a celebration of content-driven and new-age cinema.
Interestingly, Trivedi was nominated twice in the category, courtesy the terrific music album of AndhaDhun that he also composed. The trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were also nominated twice for two of Raazi’s songs—Dilbaro and Ae Watan. The other nominee in the category was Abhishek Arora for October’s Thehar Ja.
Trivedi’s win is only befitting, considering the great 2018 he’s had —thanks to Manmarziyaan and AndhaDhun, both of which have helped cement the maverick musician’s position right at the top.
The music album of Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan was one of the most wholesome and celebrated albums of last year. The songs did not just compliment the film’s story and progression but also elevated it, with Daryaa becoming the anthem of heart-broken and dejected lovers. Sung by Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya, it is written by Shellee and composed and produced by Trivedi.
A love triangle between Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, Manmarziyaan was also nominated across several other categories, including Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female), Best Costume and Best Sound.
Held at Mumbai's JW Marriott on Tuesday, the second edition of Reel Movie Awards was a celebration of content-driven and new-age cinema.
Interestingly, Trivedi was nominated twice in the category, courtesy the terrific music album of AndhaDhun that he also composed. The trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were also nominated twice for two of Raazi’s songs—Dilbaro and Ae Watan. The other nominee in the category was Abhishek Arora for October’s Thehar Ja.
Trivedi’s win is only befitting, considering the great 2018 he’s had —thanks to Manmarziyaan and AndhaDhun, both of which have helped cement the maverick musician’s position right at the top.
The music album of Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan was one of the most wholesome and celebrated albums of last year. The songs did not just compliment the film’s story and progression but also elevated it, with Daryaa becoming the anthem of heart-broken and dejected lovers. Sung by Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya, it is written by Shellee and composed and produced by Trivedi.
A love triangle between Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, Manmarziyaan was also nominated across several other categories, including Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female), Best Costume and Best Sound.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Recommended For You
- Yamaha MT-15 First Ride Review: Pricey Performance
- 'Badhaai Ho' Gave Me A Chance to Tell Two Stories in One: Amit Sharma
- IPL 2019 | Kaushik: Maybe Next Time Jos, Simply Don't Cross the Line?
- Gatecrashing Weddings, Meeting Royals and Tea: How Shashi Tharoor is Wooing Voters in Kerala
- Poem Penned by Narendra Modi to be Used in Web Series on His Life
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results