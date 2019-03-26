REEL Movie Awards 2019: Amit Trivedi Takes Home the Best Song Trophy for Manmarziyaan's Daryaa

Amit Trivedi won the award for Best Song for his soulful offering Daryaa— one of the many terrific tracks from Manmarziyaan's subliminal music album— at News18's Reel Movie Awards.Held at Mumbai's JW Marriott on Tuesday, the second edition of Reel Movie Awards was a celebration of content-driven and new-age cinema.Interestingly, Trivedi was nominated twice in the category, courtesy the terrific music album of AndhaDhun that he also composed. The trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy were also nominated twice for two of Raazi’s songs—Dilbaro and Ae Watan. The other nominee in the category was Abhishek Arora for October’s Thehar Ja.Trivedi’s win is only befitting, considering the great 2018 he’s had —thanks to Manmarziyaan and AndhaDhun, both of which have helped cement the maverick musician’s position right at the top.The music album of Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan was one of the most wholesome and celebrated albums of last year. The songs did not just compliment the film’s story and progression but also elevated it, with Daryaa becoming the anthem of heart-broken and dejected lovers. Sung by Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya, it is written by Shellee and composed and produced by Trivedi.A love triangle between Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, Manmarziyaan was also nominated across several other categories, including Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Lyrics, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female), Best Costume and Best Sound.​