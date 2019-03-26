English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya Win Best Playback Singer for Daarya
Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya's effortless singing to the tunes of composer Amit Trivedi made Daryaa lively and enjoyable and earned the duo the coveted Reel Movie Award.
Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya took home the trophy of Best Playback Singer (Male) at News18's REEL Movie Awrds 2019 for their rendition of the Punjabi song Daryaa from the film Manmarziyan.
Despite being picturised on a grim situation, Virk and Mallya's effortless singing to the tunes of composer Amit Trivedi makes the song lively and enjoyable. In the film, Vicky Kaushal plays a responsibility-shirking aspiring DJ in Punjab who is all for ‘fyar’ but cannot bring himself to discuss marriage with the parents of the girl he is sleeping with.
Taapsee plays Rumi, a woman torn between a man who would not commit marriage to her and another, who promises her a life of stability. In Daryaa, Vicky goes through a heartbreak when Rumi decides to marry another man because Vicky fails to build up the courage to talk to their parents.
With lyrics written by Shellee, the melodious song struck a chord with music enthusiasts for its rustic yet urban appeal. The makers described the song as "When love chooses to hurt, every reason, every pleading seems right. A rustic Punjabi love ballad set to beats that shall leave you grooving and longing".
Interestingly, Amit Trivedi was also nominated for the same track in the Best Song category at the Reel Movie Awards.
Ammy Virk and Shahid Mallya were competing against the likes of Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh, who were nominated for their songs Agar Dil Raazi Hai (Raazi) and Ishq di Baaziyaan (Soorma), respectively. Other nominees in the category were Amit Trivedi for Naina Da Kya Kasoor (AndhaDhun) and Armaan Malik for Theher ja (October).
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
