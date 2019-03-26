REEL Movie Awards 2019: Anubhav Sinha Bags the Best Dialogue Award for Mulk

Anubhav Sinha won the award for Best Dialogue at News18 Reel Movie Awards for his film Mulk. Held at Mumbai's JW Marriott on Tuesday, the second edition of Reel Movie Awards was a celebration of content-driven and new-age cinema. Nominated across several categories, including Best Supporting Actor (Male) and Best Supporting Actor (Female), the courtroom drama bravely took on Islamophobia and the deep-seated communal biases that are prevalent in India.For the coveted honour, Sinha was competing with Meghna Gulzar (Raazi), Sumit Arora (Stree), Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Sriram Raghavan, Hemanth M Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti (AndhaDhun) and Akshat Ghildial (Badhaai Ho).Based in Uttar Pradesh, the story revolves around a Muslim family whose members get accused of terrorism after one of their sons (played by Prateik Babbar) gets killed in a terrorist encounter. Their fight to prove their innocence and get back their dignity is portrayed brilliantly in the film, thanks to Sinha's sharp critique, hard-hitting dialogues and brilliant performances by the cast - Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Neena Gupta and Ashutosh Rana.Mulk was loved both by the audiences and critics not just because of what it had to say but also because how it said it--with great sensitivity and care.