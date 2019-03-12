LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
REEL Movie Awards 2019: 'Badhaai Ho' is Special Because of Its Success, Says Neena Gupta

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta led one of the most-cherished love stories of 2018, 'Badhaai Ho'.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:March 12, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
Neena Gupta in a still from Badhaai Ho.
The year 2018 took a sweet turn for Neena Gupta who was stereotyped into supporting roles for the majority of her film career. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the actress led one of the most-cherished love stories of last year, Badhaai Ho.

Paired opposite Gajraj Rao, Gupta plays a middle-aged pregnant woman who already has two grown up sons. The actress has been raking in immense appreciation to pull off the role with ease. She recently received the Best Actor (Female) nomination for her performance at the upcoming REEL Movie Awards, an initiative by News18 to recognise and reward content-driven cinema.

“It's a very good thing which News18 is doing. Right now is the time when content-driven cinema is happening and is happening very well and it's right time if you're encouraged by awards or any kind of recognition. It'll encourage many more people to come forward and make content-driven films,” Gupta said.

Even though she has been in the industry for nearly four decades and been a part of some excellent projects, Gupta feels she didn’t get the kind of roles she wanted. The actress says Badhaai Ho was the first good script she was approached for in a long time. “This is a very special film for me because of its success. I did do good roles but they were not seen by many people. But this time it was a great film which was loved by people and a lot of people watched it, and a film in which I had a good role. I think this is the best that I have got so far,” Gupta added.

Gupta definitely opted for a bold choice that paid off. She showed the vulnerabilities of her character with so much conviction that it’s hard to take your eyes off her in the movie.

“I think a lot of credit also goes to the director (Amit Sharma). He is a taskmaster. He would make us do so many takes to get every scene right. Also, the script was very good. Everything put together if you concentrate a little bit on the set, you'll get it right,” the actress said.

What are the changes she is noticing in today’s cinema? “Today, we're coming closer to more realistic cinema and variety of subjects has been picked up by people and they have been successful so that's a very important thing. Earlier, people did use to make films on different subjects but those films would never work commercially, so not many people continued making them. I think now is the best time in cinema," Gupta concluded.

You can vote for your favourite nominees here: Reel Movie Awards 2019

