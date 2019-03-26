LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta & Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Badhaai Ho Wins Best Film

Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho, based in Delhi, explores an urban set-up which is at the cusp of two different lifestyles. Sharma's film emerged as the most cherished film of 2018.

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
Director Amit Sharma’s family drama Badhaai Ho has been declared the winner in the Best Film category at News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019. The second edition of the Reel Movie Awards took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. The film, set in Delhi, is about an elderly couple in their fifties, played by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Their otherwise peaceful life becomes the central point of all the neighbourhood when Gupta declares that she is pregnant with her third child. They already have two sons. Rao appears as confused as everybody else about the future course of action.

Badhaai Ho explores an urban set-up which is at the cusp of two different lifestyles. While the families are fast becoming nuclear, the values have remained like a joint family. Not only this, it also presents the National Capital as a cultural melting pot where society and its immediate reaction matter for a middle-class family.

It breaks many barriers and emerges victorious as a story that is entertaining yet very socially oriented. Such a combination turned out to be ‘winning,’ quite literally. Upon release, the film was praised for its astute handling of a sensible topic. Its commercial success also demonstrated the growing power of content-driven films in the Hindi film industry.

Badhaai Ho was competing against the likes of AndhaDhun, Stree, Raazi and Tumbbad.

Catch all the LIVE updates here.

