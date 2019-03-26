English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
REEL Movie Awards 2019: Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta & Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer Badhaai Ho Wins Best Film
Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho, based in Delhi, explores an urban set-up which is at the cusp of two different lifestyles. Sharma's film emerged as the most cherished film of 2018.
Amit Sharma's Badhaai Ho, based in Delhi, explores an urban set-up which is at the cusp of two different lifestyles. Sharma's film emerged as the most cherished film of 2018.
Loading...
Director Amit Sharma’s family drama Badhaai Ho has been declared the winner in the Best Film category at News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019. The second edition of the Reel Movie Awards took place in Mumbai on Tuesday. The film, set in Delhi, is about an elderly couple in their fifties, played by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta. Their otherwise peaceful life becomes the central point of all the neighbourhood when Gupta declares that she is pregnant with her third child. They already have two sons. Rao appears as confused as everybody else about the future course of action.
Badhaai Ho explores an urban set-up which is at the cusp of two different lifestyles. While the families are fast becoming nuclear, the values have remained like a joint family. Not only this, it also presents the National Capital as a cultural melting pot where society and its immediate reaction matter for a middle-class family.
It breaks many barriers and emerges victorious as a story that is entertaining yet very socially oriented. Such a combination turned out to be ‘winning,’ quite literally. Upon release, the film was praised for its astute handling of a sensible topic. Its commercial success also demonstrated the growing power of content-driven films in the Hindi film industry.
Badhaai Ho was competing against the likes of AndhaDhun, Stree, Raazi and Tumbbad.
Catch all the LIVE updates here.
Badhaai Ho explores an urban set-up which is at the cusp of two different lifestyles. While the families are fast becoming nuclear, the values have remained like a joint family. Not only this, it also presents the National Capital as a cultural melting pot where society and its immediate reaction matter for a middle-class family.
It breaks many barriers and emerges victorious as a story that is entertaining yet very socially oriented. Such a combination turned out to be ‘winning,’ quite literally. Upon release, the film was praised for its astute handling of a sensible topic. Its commercial success also demonstrated the growing power of content-driven films in the Hindi film industry.
Badhaai Ho was competing against the likes of AndhaDhun, Stree, Raazi and Tumbbad.
Catch all the LIVE updates here.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Recommended For You
- REEL Movie Awards 2019: Journey to Celebrate Quality Cinema Continues Tonight
- 'Badhaai Ho' Gave Me A Chance to Tell Two Stories in One: Amit Sharma
- Nayanthara Urges Internal Probe Against Radha Ravi for Making Misogynistic Comments Against Her
- Gatecrashing Weddings, Meeting Royals and Tea: How Shashi Tharoor is Wooing Voters in Kerala
- Poem Penned by Narendra Modi to be Used in Web Series on His Life
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results